PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an 18-year-old man has died after he was shot while walking to the Front Street Gym in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The shooting happened along the 2000 block East Clearfield Street around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday evening.

“The bullets that sprayed in this neighborhood don’t have a name on them,” a man said.

But the person they killed does — 18-year-old Aidan Seddon.

On Wednesday afternoon, dozens of Seddon’s friends gathered at the Front Street Gym in Kensington, where the young man boxed, in front of the very place where he was fatally shot.

“I couldn’t believe it, because of all people, Aidan,” Ciara Shipton, Seddon’s friend, said. “And the story doesn’t add up to me. It doesn’t seem real.”

Shipton is referring to the randomness of the crime. Surveillance video shows Seddon and a friend walking down the 200 block of East Clearfield Street around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday when suddenly a man, wearing all black and a surgical mask, appears behind the pair with a gun and starts firing. The gunman keeps shooting past the teen and it appears the intended target may have been standing in front of a white car.

Police say at least 12 shots were fired by the suspect.

“He was just a kind-hearted person who opens up to everyone,” Shipton said.

Now with their friend gone and his killer still free, those who gathered outside the gym Wednesday were overflowing with emotions and hoping Seddon’s senseless killing becomes a turning point in this violent year.

“This man is going to get caught. This savage, coward,” a man said. “I’d name him wet paper bag. It’s time to act now. This no rat policy, this no snitch era. Aidan’s life should be remembered as a young man with promise, with courage, who could compete, that was cut short.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:

Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?

Gov. Phil Murphy To Isolate After Contact Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Barack Obama Speaks At Socially-Distant Rally In South PhillyFor Joe Biden