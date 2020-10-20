BREAKING:FedEx Delivery Driver Critically Wounded After Shot Twice In Queen Village, Philly Police Say
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Wells Fargo Center is ready to celebrate Halloween with residents in the Philadelphia area. The Wells Fargo Center is introducing “Movies on Broad: Fright Week.”

The event will be an in-area movie experience that will feature spooky, Halloween movies from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.

Credit: Wells Fargo Center

While Halloween movies tend to be scary, there will also be family-friendly Halloween films shown.

Those who attend will experience watching a movie on a 4k ultra high-definition center-gun scoreboard, Halloween-themed food and beverage options, and plenty of room for social distancing and comfort.

Movies will be shown at 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12.50 for children.

Discounted tickets of $10 for adults and $7.50 for children will be available for films at noon and 3 p.m.

There is also a double feature discount from Oct. 28 and 29 — $25 for adults and $20 for children.

For tickets and more information, click here.

MORE FROM CBS3:

Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?

3 Delaware Women Arrested After Robbery, Pursuit In Wilmington, State Police Say

Troopers Find Driver Shot To Death In Vehicle While Responding To Crash On I-95 In Delaware County, Police Say

Comments