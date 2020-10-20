PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s an NFC East battle Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field as the Eagles host the Giants. And Giants head coach Joe Judge knows a thing or two about Eagles nation.

Ten years ago, DeSean Jackson gave us the Miracle at the Meadowlands Part Two — a game-winning punt return for a touchdown to beat the Giants.

On Thursday, the Birds are just hoping he can play four healthy quarters. He’s expected to return after missing three games because of a hamstring injury.

The timing works out because Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz is out with an ankle injury. He wasn’t having a great season — just 24 catches for 178 yards — but he’s been Carson Wentz’s most reliable target since 2016.

Running back Miles Sanders is also out with a knee injury. Now what?

“Not having those guys can obviously make it tough but at the same time, confidence is high in the guys that are behind them. Boston [Scott] has done it before, kind of the same situation last year against New York and how he stepped up last year. We know what he’s capable of so I’m excited for him,” Wentz said.

The 1-5 Giants playing in South Philly means it’s a homecoming for Judge, who was born in Philly and went to Lansdale Catholic. The 38-year-old expects a very Philly welcome.

“I’ll probably wear a helmet too because my in-laws are already buying batteries,” Judge joked. “To be honest with you, it’s not my first time going back to Philly as an opposing coach. It’s a great city, it’s got great, passionate fans, it’s an excellent team, it’s obviously a great rivalry. You’re so focused on the opponent, the emotion doesn’t really get tied into it,” Judge said.

The 1-4-1 Eagles are 3.5-point favorites over the Giants.

