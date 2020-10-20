TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators are revealing new information in a deadly drive-by shooting. It happened on I-95 in Delaware County.

It was rush hour on I-95 South in Tinicum Township on Monday when Pennsylvania State Police say Clifford Douby was shot and killed.

The victim crashed into two guide rails at mile marker nine. We’re told it’s believed the shooter pulled alongside Douby’s car and fired into it.

A man, who asked we not show his face, was outside the state police barracks in Media. He knew the victim through his girlfriend.

“My morning started with detectives knocking on the door, telling me that Clifford was murdered. From there, they run me down to the police station and asked me several questions about Clifford, see if I could provide any information about on him,” the man said.

State police were guarded with the release of many of the details surrounding the highway homicide, but pleaded for eyewitnesses to come forward with information, hoping to crack the case and find the shooter.

“Anyone who was in that area, if you have dashcam footage, that would be very useful in our investigation and being able to utilize any information for this case,” Trooper Jessica Tobin said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact state police at 484-840-1000.

