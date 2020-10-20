Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – If you’re a voter in Delaware County, there are now more locations where you can drop off your mail-in ballot. On Tuesday morning, 35 drop boxes were activated and began accepting ballots.
Each box is under 24-hour surveillance.
County election personnel will collect ballots daily.
Most drop boxes are open 24 hours a day.
For a full list of locations, click here.
