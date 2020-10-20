Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Neighbors in Center City are fighting to go save a mural of Latina activist Gloria Casarez from demolition. They held a vigil outside the old 12th Street Gym on Monday night.
Developers plan to tear down the building.
The mural is painted on its facade.
Neighbors say the mural should be saved because Casarez brought communities together.
She was the city’s first director of LGBTQ affairs.
Casarez passed away in 2014.
