MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Abington School Board is holding a virtual meeting Tuesday night to discuss its school reopening plans. The district started the school year virtually and is now thinking about moving to a hybrid plan.
A group of parents in the district want their children physically in the classrooms, saying virtual learning is not learning.
Other parents are in favor of continuing remote learning past the first marking period.
