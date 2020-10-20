PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence continues to plague the city of Philadelphia. The latest act of violence has left an 18-year-old fighting for his life.
According to police, this happened along the 2000 block East Clearfield Street around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the teen was walking to a boxing gym when the gunman opened fire.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back, and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition.
Officials say at least 12 shots were fired by a man wearing all black and a surgical mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
