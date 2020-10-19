Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County authorities have arrested a suspect in a fatal Cheltenham hit-and-run last month. Prosecutors say 25-year-old Terrell Russell of Philadelphia was driving a rented 2020 GMC Acadia that fatally struck Shanna Hurdle.
A family friend says Hurdle had just gotten back from a family paintball trip before the hit-and-run crash Sunday night.
Authorities say they found Russell by using rental company records.
He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and tampering with evidence, as well as other charges.
