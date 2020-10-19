Comments
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Monday is the last day Pennsylvania residents can register to vote. Jill Biden will be in Pennsylvania on Monday to mobilize voters and emphasize the importance of voting — and voting early.
Jill is expected to attend a Women’s GOTV event in Bucks County. The event is being held at Snipes Farm and Education Center in Morrisville and begins at 4:50 p.m.
Then, she will head to a drive-in car rally in Lackawanna County at PNC Park. Biden is expected to speak alongside local candidates and teachers about what is at stake for working families in this election.
Click here to check your Pennsylvania voter registration status.
