PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has died after he was shot multiple times in a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood, police said Saturday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 5000 block of North Hutchinson Street.
Police said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was rushed to the hospital. Authorities said he was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.
The double shooting has also left another man fighting for his life, police said. According to investigators, the second victim was shot multiple times and was placed in critical condition at the hospital.
Authorities said there have been no arrests as their investigation is ongoing.
