PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 37-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot multiple times in Kensington Saturday morning. According to officials, this happened around 1:40 a.m. on the 3000 block of North Water Street.
Police say the victim was suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
