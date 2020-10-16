PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Six of the top ten school districts in Pennsylvania are located right in our area. That’s according to a new report from the data analyzing company, Niche.
The Upper Dublin School District is ranked ninth overall in Pennsylvania, the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District is number eight. Unionville-Chadds Ford School District comes in at number seven, while the Lower Merion School District is the fourth-ranked district in the state.
Coming in at number two is the Tredyffrin- Easttown School District.
And the top overall district in the state is the Radnor Township School District, in Delaware County.
According to niche, they scored an “A+” in academics, teachers, clubs and activities, college prep and health and safety.
They also scored a “B” in diversity.
You must log in to post a comment.