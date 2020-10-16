Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has been arrested after say a 54-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in West Philadelphia. According to officials, just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday a 40-year-old man stated to officers that he had just killed someone at 5700 Walton Avenue.
When officers arrived at that address, they found the victim lying on the floor in the first-floor living room under a pile of debris.
Police say there were signs of bruising and puncture wounds to her head and torso. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 40-year-old man in custody has not been identified yet as police continue to investigate.
