By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A group in Philadelphia is hoping to inspire people to vote and support postal workers, all by using flowers. The organization is called “United by Blooms,” and they’ve been setting up floral installations, like the one on Carpenter Street in East Mount Airy.

They’ve been doing this all throughout the city.

The project is meant to support the USPS and get out the vote.

Dozens of Philadelphia floral artists are participating and organizers say they hope the effort unifies neighborhoods in the city.

