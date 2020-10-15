PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rittenhouse Row is increasing its outdoor dining hours for fall by keeping streets closed a bit longer. It’s extending street closures from Wednesdays at 4 p.m. until Sundays at midnight so you can use them as outdoor dining rooms.
The new fall hours will remain as long as weather permits.
The dining spaces are on three sections of Rittenhouse:
The Rittenhouse Square Dining Room is located on 18th Street from Locust to Walnut. Participating restaurants include: Parc, Devon, Rouge. Bordering restaurants with expanded streetery space include Via Locusta, PS & Co. and 1701 Steaks and Seafood.
The 18th Street Dining Room is located on 18th Street from Walnut to Sansom. Participating restaurants include a. Bar, a. Kitchen, Bar Bombon, HipCityVeg, The Love. Bordering restaurants with expanded streetery space include The Dandelion and Tria Rittenhouse.
The 1500 Sansom Dining Room is located between 15th and 16th Street on Sansom Street. Participating restaurants include Giuseppe & Sons, Harp & Crown, Oscar’s Tavern, 1518 Grill, Oyster House and Mission Taqueria.
