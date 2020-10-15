CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The stars are shining bright in Philadelphia as Adam Sandler is in town shooting a new movie. He was pictured filming a scene Tuesday along Market Street.

The Netflix movie “Hustle” is about a fired basketball scout who discovers a talented player overseas and then brings him back to America.

LeBron James is the producer for the film.

There is no word yet on a release date.

Celebrity photographer HughE Dillion shared the pictures with Eyewitness News.

