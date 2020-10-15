Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The stars are shining bright in Philadelphia as Adam Sandler is in town shooting a new movie. He was pictured filming a scene Tuesday along Market Street.
The Netflix movie “Hustle” is about a fired basketball scout who discovers a talented player overseas and then brings him back to America.
PHOTOS: Adam Sandler Films New Movie ‘Hustle’ On Market Street
LeBron James is the producer for the film.
There is no word yet on a release date.
Celebrity photographer HughE Dillion shared the pictures with Eyewitness News.
