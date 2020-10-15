PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot twice in the Powelton section of West Philadelphia, police said Thursday afternoon. It happened on the 3700 block of Baring Street.
Police said the 20-year-old victim was shot once in the abdomen and once in the back on the front porch of a home. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was placed in critical condition, according to the police.
Authorities said an officer pursued the shooter inside the property by entering a side gate. According to police, the officer was charged at by a pit bull before shooting the dog six times and killing it.
A suspect was apprehended inside the home, police said. No other information about the alleged shooter has been released at this time.
Investigators said several weapons were recovered inside the home.
