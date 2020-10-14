Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking to identify the occupants of two vehicles in connection to a shooting in West Mount Airy on Monday. Surveillance video captured the shooting around 6 p.m. on the 6500 block Berdan Street.
Police say the suspects in the two cars fired multiple times at the victims who were seated in a parked car.
The victims were treated at local hospitals.
The two vehicles are described as a newer burgundy Dodge Caravan minivan with New York license plates on the front and back, and a newer blue-gray Volkswagen Tiguan SUV with the driver side brake light out.
If you have any information on this shooting, call police. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
