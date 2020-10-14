PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who broke into an Aldi store in North Philadelphia and stole $80 worth of dish soap. Officials say a man gained access to the Aldi store on the 6000 block of North Broad Street and took three cases of dish soap on Oct. 12, just after midnight.
The cases of dish soap were reportedly valued at $80.
He then fled in an unknown direction.
Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 35th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/5iWt05zt55 pic.twitter.com/USOTlpPqDP
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 14, 2020
The suspect is described as a tall, Black man with medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, dark-colored pants, and white and black sneakers.
His face was covered with a white mask and he was carrying a dark duffel bag.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3353.
You must log in to post a comment.