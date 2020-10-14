PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some students in the Philadelphia School District will begin in-person learning as part of a hybrid learning plan at the end of November. The school district says students will return to the classrooms in phases.
As part of Phase 1, students in Pre-K through second grade will return to the classroom beginning Nov. 30. Students with complex needs in grades three to 12 will begin in-person learning during Phase 2 — which will start in January.
Students in grade 9 and CTE will return later in January during Phase 3.
The school district will continue to monitor health and safety conditions surrounding COVID-19.
Families will have the choice to enroll in hybrid learning or continue virtual learning.
In order to accommodate the students who will continue virtual learning, the school district has invested $6 million in new classroom technology that will allow teachers to livestream their lessons while teaching in-person.
Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William Hite is expected to release a full return-to-in-person instruction in a formal announcement on Wednesday.
You can watch Dr. Hite’s press conference on CBSN Philly at 10 a.m.
