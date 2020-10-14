LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania town is among the top five best places to retire in the United States. U.S. News & World Report ranked Lancaster No. 5 on its 2020-21 Best Places to Retire list.
U.S. News and World Report says that Lancaster has a “balance between natural and commercial spaces that residents appreciate.”
Lancaster was also ranked the No. 2 place to live in Pennsylvania, the 14th safest place to live, and 67th overall place to live in the country.
U.S. News and World Report examined 150 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States to assess how well they meet retirement needs and expectations. The top criteria categories included the happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates and health care quality.
Philadelphia was ranked the 43rd best place to retire, Pittsburgh was No. 32, and Harrisburg No. 36.
The top four places to retire in the United States are in Florida — Sarasota, Fort Myers, Port St. Lucie, and Naples.
