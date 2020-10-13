Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Kensington. Police say they responded to a 9-1-1 call late Monday night on the 2100 block of Clearfield Street.
They found a 26-year-old woman and her 25-year-old boyfriend unresponsive in the second floor bedroom.
Police say they were both shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
They say the boyfriend was found with a gun in his hand.
