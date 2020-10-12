WATCH LIVEThe Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to begin four days of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Tune to CBS3 or CBSN for the latest coverage
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Columbus Day, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Today is Columbus Day, which is a federal holiday, and in Philadelphia all city buildings and services are closed. A lot of people are wondering why the city still observes the holiday, especially since over the summer they boxed up the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philly.

It turns out, all city holidays are tied to the collective bargaining agreements made between the mayor’s office and the city’s four municipal unions.

All of the unions and the mayor’s office would have to agree to a change.

The current contract expires in June, so it is possible this could be the last Columbus Day in Philadelphia.

Comments