Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Trump campaign is appealing after a federal judge denied access to poll watchers at Philadelphia’s satellite election centers. On Monday, campaign officials asked commonwealth court to hear their lawsuit over concerns of voter fraud.
The federal judge ruled the campaign did not prove that such fraud is “certainly impending.”
The satellite election offices are not polling places but do allow voters to register, request a mail-in ballot, fill it out and turn it back in.
You must log in to post a comment.