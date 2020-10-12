PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 100 people started a massive canvassing effort in Philadelphia Monday. They are getting out the vote for Joe Biden.

Biden supporters call it contactless canvassing. It’s essentially encouraging people to get out to vote door-to-door but with some big changes.

“Bullies get knocked down,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Kenney fired up a big crowd of Biden supporters Monday morning at Fairhill Square in North Philly, saying President Donald Trump has to be defeated.

Dozens of Unite Here union members gathered for a rally before fanning out across the city to encourage people to vote early.

Many of them were laid off from the hospitality industry or they’re taking a leave of absence, like Renne Williams, who used to work at Caesars in Atlantic City. Now, she’s canvassing for Biden.

Williams wears a mask and a face shield when she knocks on a door and then takes a big step back to create some distance.

And if the person opening the door does not have a face mask, she provides one for them. Contactless canvassing, as she calls it, has its challenges.

“I feel like you’re not able to touch the people the way you should because you can’t have that contact anymore,” Williams said.

Still, it’s important for her to get out her message.

“Our lives truly depend on our vote,” Williams said.

And many of the people she talked to agree.

“We cannot allow Trump to go to Puerto Rico and throw, what was it? Tissue paper all around,” North Philadelphia resident Martin Perez said. “It was sickening. It was an embarrassment.”

“We need a change,” North Philadelphia resident Antonio Castro said.

The canvassing will continue through Election Day.