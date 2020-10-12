Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A jackknifed tractor-trailer is snarling traffic along the Blue Route, Monday morning. It happened on the northbound lanes between the Schuylkill and Conshohocken.
Two lanes are blocked.
UPDATE: Still have this accident involving a jackknifed tractor trailer on the Blue Route SB between the Schuylkill and Conshohocken where only one lane is getting by. Delays are jammed back to RT-30. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/nhlbKmKQbu
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) October 12, 2020
No word if anyone was injured.
