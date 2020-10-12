TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order allowing the resumption of contact practices and competitions in indoor settings for organized sports defined as “medium risk” and “high risk” by state health officials. This order includes hockey, basketball, cheerleading, group dance, rugby, boxing, judo, karate, taekwondo, and wrestling.
According to the order, all indoor practices and competitions are limited to 25% of the capacity of the room, but not more than 25 or less than 10 persons.
If the number of individuals who are necessary for practice or competition, such as players, coaches, and referees exceeds 25, the practice or competition may proceed if no unnecessary individuals such as spectators are present.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for our student-athletes, support staff, and school communities,” Gov. Murphy said.“After consulting stakeholders and medical experts, we have concluded that, with proper public health and safety protocols in place, indoor sports may now resume in a way that protects players, coaches, and staff.”
Facilities and participants must also follow health and safety protocols outlined in the Department of Health’s “Guidance for Sports Activities,” such as screenings for athletes, coaches, and staff, as well as limitations on equipment sharing along with disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces and equipment.
