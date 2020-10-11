PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have you experienced a case of your dog throwing up? Most owners would say yes. An article in DogWatch from the Cornell University Veterinary School that has some ways you can help soothe your dog’s tummy.

Animal Advocate Carol Erickson joined Eyewitness News with some tips.

She first reminds us to call the vet whenever you are in doubt.

So, what do you do?

“First of all, you do not give them any food, they can skip a meal or two and a dog is more likely to have a problem with dehydration than starvation over this short period of time,” Erickson said.

She went on to say, that keeping water available is a key part as well and if your dog can’t keep just water down, to call the vet.

Next, she recommends giving them bland food which means thinks like rice, bananas, boiled chicken, boiled hamburger with the fat skimmed off, canned pumpkin and maybe try sprinkling some ginger on top of that.

After that, you can begin to gradually introduce your dog’s normal diet over possibly a couple of days where it’s 75% of the bland food and 25% of the regular food and go from there.

Watch the video to hear more from this week’s segment.