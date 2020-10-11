There is no word on what is causing the issue contacting.
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Officials in Delaware say AT&T customers in Kent and Sussex Counties are experiencing difficulties when dialing and texting 911. In case of an emergency, officials are telling residents to call the following emergency numbers:
- Kent County 911 Admin: 302-734-6050
- Dover PD Admin: 302-736-7111
- Sussex County 911: 302-855-2970
- Rehoboth Beach: 302-227-2577
