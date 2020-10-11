CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Officials in Delaware say AT&T customers in Kent and Sussex Counties are experiencing difficulties when dialing and texting 911.  In case of an emergency, officials are telling residents to call the following emergency numbers:

  • Kent County 911 Admin: 302-734-6050
  • Dover PD Admin: 302-736-7111
  • Sussex County 911: 302-855-2970
  • Rehoboth Beach: 302-227-2577

There is no word on what is causing the issue contacting.

