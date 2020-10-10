CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chaos and fear erupted when gunshots rang out during an anti-violence vigil in Southwest Philadelphia Friday night. Cellphone video captured the frantic moments.

Warning: the video contains explicit language.

It happened on the 5200 block of Warrington Avenue.

The vigil was to remember teenager Donovan Porter who was shot and killed on Tuesday.

Police say no one was hurt in the chaos. No arrests have been made.

