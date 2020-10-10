CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating another shooting in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. Investigators say a 22-year-old man was shot inside a vehicle near the intersection of Horrocks and Orthodox Streets shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to officials, the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

An eyewitness captured the video and posted it on the Citizen app.

(credit: Citizen app)

So far there is no word what led to the violence.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

