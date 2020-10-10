Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating another shooting in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. Investigators say a 22-year-old man was shot inside a vehicle near the intersection of Horrocks and Orthodox Streets shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to officials, the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.
An eyewitness captured the video and posted it on the Citizen app.
So far there is no word what led to the violence.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.