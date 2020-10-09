Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia judge has rejected the Trump campaign’s request to have poll watchers at satellite election offices. The campaign had argued that dropping the mail-in ballot into a box to be counted was no different than voting on a machine.
They claimed that the election offices were a “backdoor attempt” at early voting.
The city maintains that the satellite election sites are not actual polling locations.
It’s unclear what legal move, if any, the Trump campaign will take next.
You must log in to post a comment.