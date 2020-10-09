BREAKING:Former Philadelphia Police Officer Charged With Murder In 2017 Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Black Man
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry issued an apology after old tweets containing racial slurs resurfaced. Gerry used the n-word in several tweets from 2011 and 2012.

In his apology, Gerry said, in part, “I am incredibly disappointed in myself and downright sick over these actions because I know that they don’t reflect my values as a person.”

He went on to say, “I am committed to showing through my actions. That is not who I am or what I represent.”

 

