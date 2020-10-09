PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A controversial endorsement in the race for president is sparking another protest among Philadelphia firefighters and paramedics. First responders met for their second protest this week, saying the concerns of African American union members were ignored when the Local 22 said that they endorsed President Donald Trump.
This time, several Philly firefighters and paramedics of the Local 22 came together outside the Guardian Civic League at 15th Street and Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia. They again denounced their union’s endorsement of Trump.
The endorsement was based on the email responses of members.
The union says only a fraction responded. Several people at the protest this morning say they never received the survey.
“You take my money when I’m not there. You take my dues when I’m not there. You like to take my money but then you gonna exclude me on anything else? No,” said Local 22 member John Elam. “Equal representation is not just now, that it continues to be a part of the policy and procedures of Local 22.”
The union president told Eyewitness News earlier this week another vote through a secret ballot is set for later this month.
