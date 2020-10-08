Comments
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A phony GoFundMe campaign has landed an Ocean County woman behind bars. Prosecutors say Holly Garcia launched a phony campaign, asking for money to pay for her 4-year-old son’s funeral.
Garcia claimed the boy died of cancer. But it turns out Garcia signed away her parental rights and another family adopted him.
Prosecutors say Garcia asked for more than $11,000 through five fictitious GoFundMe campaigns.
Garcia did not receive any of the donations.
