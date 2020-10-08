PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The superintendent of the Philadelphia School District says more details will be released next week about the return of students to physical classrooms. Dr. William Hite did say Thursday, however, it won’t happen for all students, at the same time.
“We’re using family, student and teacher survey data to help formulate the development of options and assumptions in decision making. We will phase in students slowly and responsibly, starting with student groups who will benefit most from in-person learning,” Dr. Hite said.
Dr. Hite also said the district has given guidance to teachers about including time for “screen breaks,” especially for younger students engaged in online learning.
Officials had originally said they were aiming to bring students back into schools on Nov. 17.
District officials continue to monitor school districts around the tri-state area and around the country as many make a return to in-person learning.
