PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home in South Philadelphia collapsed and officials say workers inside narrowly made it out safely. Chopper 3 was over the 1900 block of 6th Street just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
City officials say contractors were illegally digging out the basement of the unoccupied property.
One of the building owners says the workers were “cleaning up furniture” when he heard cracking noises and got the workers out of the building.
City officials say contractors who dig basements without permits risk losing their licenses and face possible criminal prosecution.
