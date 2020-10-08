Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after a group of men ambushed him at a gas station in East Germantown. It happened around midnight Thursday at the Speedway on the 100 block of East Chelten Avenue.
Police say the victim was pumping gas when a group of men jumped out of a car and opened fire.
Despite being shot several times, police say the victim managed to drive himself to the hospital where he’s now in critical condition.
So far, no arrests.
