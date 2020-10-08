PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are allowing fans to attend this Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ease the state’s restrictions on gatherings at outdoor events allowing large crowds.
The Steelers will welcome a total of 7,500 people into Heinz Field, including 5,500 fans.
Priority for tickets will be given to season ticket holders who did not opt out of the season.
The Steelers are going to use a computer-generated random selection of season ticket holder accounts to determine seat selection, but there may not be enough seats for all season ticket holders.
Fans who enter the stadium are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing protocols through Heinz Field.
No tailgating will be permitted in stadium parking lots.
Philadelphia officials are expected to make an announcement regarding fans attending sporting events next week.
