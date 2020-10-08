Comments
WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A man was shot and killed outside of his home in Willingboro overnight. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the first block of Maplewick Lane in the Millbrook Park section of Willingboro.
When officers arrived, they found the body of 28-year-old Barry Barino outside the rear door of his home.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or the Willingboro Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-877-6958. Information can also be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.
