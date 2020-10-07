Comments
PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A candlelight vigil is planned Thursday to honor the life of slain 17-year-old Madison Sparrow. The vigil will be held at the Riverview Beach Park in Pennsville, New Jersey, at 7 p.m.
Sparrow was reported missing last Friday by her family and was last seen at the University of Delaware campus on Farm Lane.
Her body was later found in a wooded area in Newark.
Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, has been arrested and charged with her murder.
The two were former classmates at Newark Charter School.
State police say there is information indicating additional individuals may be involved in this homicide.
You must log in to post a comment.