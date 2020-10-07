ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An Atlantic City man was arrested on handgun and drug charges after fleeing from detectives earlier this week. Officials attempted to arrest Iree Jones, of Atlantic City, on Oct. 5 after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office.
When Jones was told he was under arrest he reportedly fled, running around the block where he threw a fanny pack he was carrying on the roof of a building. Police say, as he threw the fanny pack, a bag containing more than 16 grams of cocaine fell out.
Jones eventually laid down and surrendered to officers. He was taken into custody.
Investigators recovered a digital scale, along with the cocaine.
Jones was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS and other related charges.
He was remanded to the Atlantic City Justice Facility.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858.
