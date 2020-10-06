PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Despite Pennsylvania being in Gov. Tom Wolf’s green phase of reopening after the coronavirus shutdown, the commonwealth has been ranked among the top 10 states with the most restrictions due to the virus.
WalletHub released “States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions” on Tuesday and Pennsylvania was the 10th-ranked state with the most restrictions.
South Dakota, Idaho, and Utah were ranked the top three states with the fewest coronavirus restrictions.
WalletHub examined 17 categories to determine which states had the fewest restrictions. The categories examined included, if restaurants were opened or closed, if the state requires wearing face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings.
The report listed Massachusetts, California, and Hawaii as the top three states with the most restrictions.
