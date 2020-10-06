CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Ursinus College in Montgomery County sent out a warning Tuesday night. They are looking for a man who entered an unlocked suite at Reimert Hall early Sunday morning.

He was confronted by a female student and ran off.

The student was not injured and nothing was taken from the suite.

Ursinus says the man is white, approximately 30 years old and 5-foot-10 with a slim to medium build.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Campus Safety at 610-409-3333.

