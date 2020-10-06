Comments
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Ursinus College in Montgomery County sent out a warning Tuesday night. They are looking for a man who entered an unlocked suite at Reimert Hall early Sunday morning.
He was confronted by a female student and ran off.
The student was not injured and nothing was taken from the suite.
Ursinus says the man is white, approximately 30 years old and 5-foot-10 with a slim to medium build.
If you have any information about the incident, contact Campus Safety at 610-409-3333.
