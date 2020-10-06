PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Marshals Service released photos Tuesday from a three-month sting dubbed “Operation Triple Beam-Vigilant Resolve.” The sting resulted in the arrests of 116 people wanted for violent crimes in Delaware, Northampton, Lancaster and Berks Counties.
Nineteen were confirmed gang members and another 17 were wanted for homicide.
“These enforcement efforts help free communities from burdensome issues rooted in criminal violence,” said Eric Gartner, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. “Working together with our law enforcement partners creates a force multiplier to enhance our enforcement missions and their goal of creating safer neighborhoods.”
The operation resulted in the seizure of 11 firearms and a large amount of drugs.
