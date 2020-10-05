BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — There was a big announcement this morning from the United States Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. He plans to retire from politics in 2022.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said this morning he plans to leave politics at the end of his term to spend more time with family.

He also wants to give his GOP colleagues time to prepare their campaigns to replace him in the Senate.

“I will always be grateful for this opportunity,” Toomey said.

GOP Sen. Pat Toomey announced he will not run for reelection next to his family on Monday morning in Bethlehem, near Allentown. The 58-year-old second-term senator will also not seek the governor’s seat when his term ends in 2022.

“I will serve out the remainder of my term for a little over two years and after that my plan is to go back to the private sector,” Toomey said.

The decision comes after two decades of serving in the public sector, including the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

“I spent as little time as I can in Washington, coming back home as quickly as I can after official business,” Toomey said. “But, it still ends up a lot of time away from home and I want to be back home and I’m looking forward to more time back home.”

He won his first Senate seat in 2010, that would later help Republicans hold onto the Senate when Donald Trump because President, but the two didn’t always agree.

Toomey called Trump’s commuting of his friend, Roger Stone’s criminal conviction, a “mistake.”

Toomey also opposed Trump’s declaration of a National Emergency at the United States-Mexico border.

And four years ago, Toomey waited until Election Day to announce he was voting for Donald Trump.

Still, today Toomey made it clear he looks forward to serving his remaining time in the Senate with Donald Trump as president.

“I support his campaign, I support his re-election,” Toomey said.

Toomey also said he believes the United States Senate should move forward with the Supreme Court confirmation hearing and hold it before the election.