PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a double shooting in South Philadelphia on Sunday night, officials say. The shooting happened at 22nd and Jackson Streets just before 8 p.m.

Police say an 18-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting.

Both victims were rushed to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center.

The 15-year-old succumbed to his injuries and the 18-year-old is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

The City of Philadelphia has reached a grim milestone.

GRIM MILESTONE— Phila. Police sources crunching homicide numbers from the weekend tell me the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old tonight in S. Phila. has matched the entire amount of killings in 2019. And it’s October 4. There are 12 weeks left in 2020. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 5, 2020

A dozen weeks before the end of 2020, police sources say the city has now eclipsed the entire homicide count for 2019.