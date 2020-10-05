CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a double shooting in South Philadelphia on Sunday night, officials say. The shooting happened at 22nd and Jackson Streets just before 8 p.m.

Police say an 18-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting.

Both victims were rushed to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center.

The 15-year-old succumbed to his injuries and the 18-year-old is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

The City of Philadelphia has reached a grim milestone.

A dozen weeks before the end of 2020, police sources say the city has now eclipsed the entire homicide count for 2019.

Comments