TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Halloween is officially on in New Jersey despite the coronavirus. Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday trick-or-treating can happen but he has an important piece of advice.
“You may wish to dress as a knucklehead this Halloween but we don’t want anyone to act like one,” Murphy said.
State health officials released some guidance for trick-or-treating on Monday.
They say everyone should wear a mask covering your nose and mouth, not just a costume mask. You also shouldn’t hand out candy or have a communal bowl.
Instead, arrange the candy so it can be easily grabbed without touching other pieces.
