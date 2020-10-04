PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a wonderful fall Saturday across the Philadelphia region, we will wrap up the weekend with another great day. A few high clouds could pass through but overall it looks to remain sunny with temperatures that are a few degrees warmer than Saturday but still seasonable for the start of October.

The region will top out near 70 degrees Sunday afternoon as temperatures quickly warm with dry air in place and abundance sunshine.

Pretty great end to the weekend across the whole region with highs in the 60s to near 70 this afternoon. A weak cold front could touch off a few spotty, light rain showers overnight tonight @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/HytqUDDLX9 — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) October 4, 2020

The region could see a few patchy clouds develop throughout the afternoon as two systems are being still being watched.

The chance for a few spotty to widely scattered light showers materializes on Sunday night with an upper-level disturbance from the west and a costal low off-shore to our east.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to reach near the 70s. A couple scattered showers could persist into Monday, but any rain amounts will be very low only around 0.1 to 0.2 inches or less.

High pressure builds in quickly for Tuesday, leading into another beautiful, sunny, fall day with low humidity and highs near 70 degrees.

Next rain chance is Wednesday night, with only a few showers possibly, mainly north of Philadelphia as a cold front passes through.

Sunny, cool and crisp weather returns behind the front for next Thursday and Friday.